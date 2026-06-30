What has Courtney Cook been up to since DCC: Making The Team?

Courtney Cook was a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader during the 2011-2012 season and a fan favourite on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team. So, here’s everything we know about Courtney from DCC.

In season five of DCC: Making the Team, she was invited to training camp despite messing up on the routine. She was eventually cut from training camp that season. When she tried out again during season six of DCC: Making the Team, she was 19-years-old. She made the squad and was a DCC for the 2011-2012 NFL season.

“I am finally a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, and it feels amazing,” Courtney said about finally making the team in 2011. Talking about when she was cut the previous year, she said: “I know that all those tears that I shed before, it was all worth it.” Unfortunately, she had to leave training camp in season eight of DCC: Making the Team due to an unexpected medical reason that was never explained.

On a “Where are they now” segment from DCC: Making the Team, she revealed that she went back home to Utah after retiring. She graduated from the University of Utah in 2018. Courtney reflected on the show that DCC taught her that: “it’s not the end result that matters, it’s the strength that you get through those trials that really means the most.” According to the show, she’s also married! “Being a DCC is the platform that I learned this really valuable life lesson,” she added.

DCC: Making the Team ran on CMT for 16 seasons, from 20026 through 2021 following hopefuls through the audition process to make the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad. For longtime fans, Courtney’s season eight remains one of the more memorable “wait, what happened to her?” moments from the show.

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