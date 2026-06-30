Inside Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ stylist Kevin Ozowski’s wild transformation

Kevin Ozowski is known as the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders‘ lead stylist, which is why their hair always looks fabulous. He’s had his own transformation recently, and has been really open about the cosmetic surgery he’s had done when he’s not busy styling their hair.

He normally goes to It’s A Secret Med Spa, which he calls the “best clinic in Dallas.” Kevin openly gets Botox and jaw filler, even joking how the reason he has no money is because of all the injections he gets done, and regularly gets facials in his spare time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Ozowski (@kevinozowski.hair)

Derma-planing and red light therapy are also part of his beauty routine. Kevin also makes sure he is prepped and ready for all of the big DCC milestones, including being a huge for the team’s finals, and recently underwent teeth whitening just in time for those auditions.

A few days ago, Kevin faced backlash for his transformation and wrote: “Don’t be a bully. Spread LOVE, not hate!” 17 years ago, after finishing cosmetology school, he took a job at Tangerine Salon, the “trusted salon” of the DCC squad for the last eight seasons.

Kevin also used to have bright blonde locks, but has stuck to his usual style since appearing on the Netflix show. He’s now joked that he “never has time to eat” while working as a DCC stylist, and how he “looks happier” because Charlotte Tilbury visited the studio.

The stylist, who grew up in a family of Dallas Cowboys fans, describes the iconic voluminous DCC hairstyle as “very classy” and told Texas Monthly: “The new term that I like to use is ‘quiet luxury.’ That’s kind of what I try to envision. Big hair is always better.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.