Sparkle Megan revealed the horrifying real reason she removed her implants before Love Is Blind

Why does it genuinely seem like a lifetime ago since Sparkle Megan was on Love Is Blind? She recently gave an update about her health, and gave a more in depth explanation about why she decided to remove her breast implants.

Megan explained that she first got breast implants when she was just 21 after starting at Arizona State University and feeling like she had to look a certain way in order to fit in. She shared: “Everybody there is blonde, big boobs, and I wanted to be everybody, so I got my first set of implants.”

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Her first set “were great for a while”, and she liked them so much that she decided in 2018 she wanted even bigger ones and opted for 550cc implants as she felt like her “body could carry them well.”

But four years later everything started changing as Megan started doing yoga more and recalled that her “holistic way of living” made her feel more aware of how the implants felt and how they might be affecting her health.

She ultimately decided to have her breast implants removed entirely, and only realised after they were out that she’d been experiencing symptoms of breast implant illness, and had been causing her serious health problems.

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Megan shared: “I don’t think I had like super obvious symptoms of breast implant illness, but after having them removed, I definitely felt a lot more clarity. Like, a lot of my fatigue was gone. My hair, skin, and nails got a lot stronger. I was sleeping better.”

After her implants were removed she had lots of “subtle improvements” to her health, and she was even allowed to keep the implants, which currently sit on display in her bathroom. Whilst Sparkle Megan has “zero regrets” about getting them removed, the Love Is Blind star admitted she’d be “open to getting a lift again” after she’s had all her kids.

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