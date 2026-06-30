She was a competitive cheerleader but not a DCC, so who is Kelli Finglass’s daughter Samantha?

Samantha Finglass McKean is the daughter of the director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Kelli Finglass. She was never on the DCC squad despite her mum, so who is Kelli Finglass’s daughter Samantha?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Finglass McKean (@samfinmckean)

Growing up, she was deeply involved in the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader world. With a mum like Kelli, how could you not? Samantha did follow somewhat in her mum’s footsteps and pursued competitive cheerleading while growing up instead of dance. But she never tried out for DCC. She did however work behind the scenes on marketing and social media for CMT’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team in the summer of 2019.

The 28-year-old attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a degree in journalism in 2020. She continued her education at the University of Washington and earned a master’s degree in intercollegiate athletic leadership in 2021. According to her LinkedIn bio, she’s currently the Chief Brand Architect for the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth Texas. In her role she, “oversees all communications, brand strategy, and storytelling efforts.”

She previously spent over five years with her alma mater, Texas A&M Athletics as the Director of the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association. She “led efforts to engage and serve thousands of former student-athletes, preserving the legacy of one of the nation’s most storied athletic programs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Finglass McKean (@samfinmckean)

Samantha married John McKean in 2024 and had a civil ceremony at the courthouse in May and then her wedding in September, according to her Instagram.

She recently made the move to the midwest to Cincinnati, Ohio, for her husband’s medical residency program. She’s a “doctor wife” according to her Instagram bio. She also makes guides and posts videos about using Etsy as a side hustle. In one video, she states that she was able to pay of $14,000 worth of debt by selling in one niche on Etsy. She’s a hustler just like her mom apparently.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.