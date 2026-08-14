‘I’ve never dated a little person:’ Krista from Little Singles opens up about her dating life

Krista Sulaica and Jordanna “JJ” James from Little Singles opened up about their dating habits and what it’s like dating as a little person. They shared some shocking truths, so here’s everything

Krista revealed in an interview with Parade that despite the common assumption, she’s never dated another little person. Krista and JJ shared that’s ultimately the number one dating assumption they always get. “They always assume that we only date other little people,” Krista said.

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The other most common occurrence is that they’re fetishised or “it’s a ‘bucket list’ or anything like that,’ JJ said, with Krista agreeing.

When asked how they cope with people wanting to fetishise them like that, Krista said that “sometimes it’s really easy to clock it fast,” and that they make it very obvious.

“They’ll start talking about very sexual things in relation to our height,” Krista shared. Or they’ll give backhanded compliments like “you’re very pretty for a little person.” While these comments are annoying, it actually weeds people out, which is “great.”

Krista revealed that since she turned 30, she likes to meet people in real life instead of dating apps and usually through friends. “If my friend likes them, I know I’m going to like them,” Krista said.

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JJ opened up and shared that she’s been single for the past five years. “I was in a serious relationship, and it wasn’t a great relationship,” JJ said. “So when I got out of it, it was more of like healing.”

She’s been busy focusing on her independence and career, but now, she’s opened herself up to dating after being on Little Singles. Now, she’s only on Tinder and “just trying it out and dipping my toes in.”

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