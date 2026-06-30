All the tell-tale signs DCC’s Reece Weaver is going on Dancing With The Stars

Reece Weaver may have left Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, but she’s now rumoured to be joining Dancing With The Stars. She trusted in God, she revealed, and decided to open herself up to other opportunities, so will we get to see her busting some more moves?!

Reece danced with DWTS dancers

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Reece danced with DWTS’ Derek Hough in May. She appeared on the show alongside him, and Derek even commented on the video, “DWTS ?” He essentially chimed in on the rumours, and people are convinced it’s an Easter egg for the next season!

She’s teased new opportunities

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Reece teased that she’d be open to new opportunities. She said on the Human School podcast: “We know the Lord was calling us back to Tuscaloosa. There are dreams of wanting to start a family and wanting to still dance, but I don’t know what that looks like.”

Other dancers have joined the show

Some people aren’t convinced that DWTS producers would recruit someone on the show that is already a professional dancer. However, they did bring JoJo Siwa onto the show, despite her literally being raised on Dance Moms and having more experience.

Reece already revealed it’s a dream

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“That is probably my favourite show,” Reece recently told E! Online. “I was raised on that show growing up. My mom and I would always vote every single week. So, I mean, I would love to, and I think it’s every dancer’s dream to want to be on that show.”

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