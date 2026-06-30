Marshall claimed that Brett illegally killed an endangered crocodile on Outlast: The Jungle

The production team told him it was fine to kill it at the time

Right, so as if you need any other reason to dislike Team Charlie on Outlast: The Jungle anymore, it’s been claimed that Brett actually killed an endangered animal.

Appearing on the Positively Uncensored podcast, Marshall revealed that Brett from Team Charlie hunted and killed an endangered crocodile on Outlast: The Jungle, in a scene that for obvious reasons never made the final cut.

He explained exactly what happened, sharing: “Brett from Team Charlie killed a crocodile. He was swimming in a river and he sees it and he gets on top of it, and he looks at the safety team and the camera people like, ‘hey can I kill it, is it good to kill?’ Because crocs are an endangered species. Cayman you can kill and eat but crocs are endangered. So they were like, ‘yeah you can kill it.’ So he kills it and then they realise, ‘oh this is is a crocodile.'”

“This is on day four or five when they didn’t have fire. So they gave him an equal amount poundage of meat in iguana meat, but they gave it to him four days later after they had fire. And I’m like, ‘bro if ya’ll are gonna do that just give it to him the day of to play it out, because now it’s an advantage because that croc would have gone to waste because they didn’t even have fire.’ But it turns out it was two whole chickens instead of iguana meat.”

Outlast: The Jungle was filmed in Panama where crocodiles are protected as considered natural heritage. As such it is prohibited to hunt, capture, or kill protected wild species without authorization.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Brett for comment.

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