Jake Hall’s ex-girlfriend Missé Beqiri breaks silence on the devastating night he died

Jake Hall’s ex-girlfriend Missé Beqiri has broken her silence on the devastating night the father of her kids died. She revealed she was in Mallorca, where she’d been booked for a job. Jake tragically died in the same country, while Missé was still there as she lost her passport.

On the same night, Jake’s parents were looking after their daughter, River. Missé was instructed by police to fly to Mallorca to get her passport sorted out, and “woke up at eight in the morning with ten missed calls,” she revealed on the We Need To Talk podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISSÉ BEQIRI (@missebeqiri)

Those missed calls were from Jake’s father. She called them back, which is when she was informed that Jake had died. “The way he said Jake’s name, I was like, ‘Is he in hospital? Is he in jail?’ The last thought is that he was gone. He was like, ‘He’s dead,'” she said.

Missé revealed she “went into total panic mode” and “blamed everything on herself,” saying, “River doesn’t deserve this pain. She’s gone through a lot in her life. I wanted to protect her. His family, his mum, his Dad, his brother, I was in pain from so many angles.”

“I was in so much pain for them and their relationship [Jake and River],” Missé said, adding how she wasn’t supposed to be in Mallorca. “The night he died, I was there. It was a lot. I didn’t know. I wish he just gave me a call to be like, ‘I need you, help me,'” she said.

Missé added: “I wish he did something, but he didn’t know I was there either.” Hours before Jake died, he shared a post telling people to “remember the good things,” and she said, “I think Jake just wanted to be remembered for how much he loved and connected people.”

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