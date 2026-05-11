Jake Hall’s ex fiancé Misse Beqiri speaks out over ‘unbearable’ pain after his death

Ladies of London: The New Reign star Misse Beqiri has shared a personal statement about the tragic death of her ex fiancé and father of her child, TOWIE star Jake Hall.

According to The Sun, Jake was found by police in a pool of blood, with fatal head wounds that are believed to have been caused by glass. It’s currently thought that he accidently smashed his head through a glass door whilst intoxicated .

A source said: “Witnesses told investigators he had been out partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting.”

Police are now questioning four men and two women who were also staying at the house, with the police allegedly being told that the group had been out all night and returned to the villa in the early hours of the morning.

Nobody is currently being treated as a suspect. There have been no arrests, and an autopsy will take place in the Majorcan capital Palma.

A police source added: “We are focusing on the theory the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door but it is still too early to say definitely what happened.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The former fiancé and mother of his child, Misse Beqiri also shared a statement about TOWIE star Jake Hall, with a representative telling Metro: “At this time, Misse’s focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss. The family are asking for privacy, compassion and respect while they grieve privately.”

The couple began dating in 2016, before welcoming their daughter River together in 2017 and announcing their engagement in 2018, they then split in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISSÉ BEQIRI (@missebeqiri)



She shared a personal statement about his passing on her Instagram over the weekend, writing: “I never thought I would ever have to write this, and the pain of even putting these words down feels unbearable.

“There was no way you were ever supposed to go. My heart is shattered, and so is our daughter’s. You lit up every room you walked into – your smile, your charm, your energy that filled the air. The way you loved music, how deeply you felt every sound, your creativity, your mind, your spirit. You were so deeply loved by so many people, and seeing the love everyone has for you is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once.

“Your constant mission to stop me from taking naps still makes me smile. I loved you from the very first moment I saw you, and there was never a chance you were going to let me go. Together we created the most beautiful girl, the one you loved more than anything in this world, beyond words. Your love for her was so strong it almost scared me, because I knew you would go to the ends of the earth for her.”

The statement continued: “She adored you – her favourite person, her daddy. You will be missed. I promise to keep River safe, loved, and wrapped in the kind of love you gave so effortlessly. You are at peace now.

“As my brother used to say, ‘you gypos’, I know you’re laughing together now. You left behind your mini version, our River, and for that we are forever grateful. You will always live on through her, and you will forever be with us.”

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