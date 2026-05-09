Here’s all the juicy evidence that Love is Blind: Poland’s Marta and Damian are still together

After just a handful of episodes, people are already desperately trying to work out whether Marta and Damian are one of the very few couples who actually survive Love is Blind: Poland.

Despite some major red flags and a lot of chat online, there’s still plenty of evidence suggesting the pair could actually still be together after filming.

From the second they entered the pods, Marta and Damian had one of the strongest emotional connections. Their conversations got deep very quickly, with both opening up about incredibly personal experiences. Marta spoke about losing her mum and struggling with an eating disorder, while Damian revealed his brother had died by suicide. Even though Marta was also exploring connections with Kamil and MP, Damian slowly became her strongest relationship.

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The two also bonded over wanting children, having dogs, and their similar outlooks on relationships. During the couples’ retreat, they seemed surprisingly stable compared to some of the other pairs, and whenever problems came up, they actually talked through them instead of immediately imploding.

Off-screen, Marta keeps a very low profile. According to cast details released ahead of the show, she works as a nail technician and appears to stay away from influencer culture entirely. Damian, meanwhile, works in business analytics but also performs stand-up comedy in Warszawa.

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While they looked solid on-screen, people have definitely questioned Damian’s behaviour. During the pods, people were immediately weirded out by some of his jokes, including comments people thought were overly sexual and moments where he referred to Marta in some, ahem, strange ways. Reddit threads about the show are now filled with people debating whether Damian is genuinely awkward or just full of red flags.

There’s also now loads of speculation surrounding behind-the-scenes tea shared by popular Polish podcaster Joanna Okuniewska. According to rumours, one male contestant allegedly had a girlfriend before filming and asked her to look after his dog while he went on the show. Another rumour claims one married couple split shortly after the wedding because of cheating.

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Naturally, people immediately started accusing Damian because he owns a dog, but there’s currently zero proof the rumours are actually about him. At the moment, Marta and Damian still haven’t publicly confirmed whether they’re together. Usually when couples are trying too hard to hide spoilers, it means there’s something worth hiding.

So until the wedding episodes finally drop, people are fully stuck analysing every tiny clue and hoping Damian’s bizarre jokes were just… an acquired taste.

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