Dorit Kemsley’s shopping receipts have been exposed, and it’s actually shocking

Dorit Kemsley‘s shopping receipts have been exposed, and the details are shocking. She’s been accused by RHOBH co-stars of being a shopaholic, and there’s been talk about how much money she has. Now, in the wake of her divorce to PK Kemsley, it’s all coming out.

An attorney has shared documents containing Dorit’s spending habits, which appears to show she’s spent $1 million on luxury items in just over a year. It looks as though she’s spent $995K on just shopping in retail, such as on luxury bags and clothing.

From July 2025 to February 2026, the documents seemingly show Dorit spent $25K on home decor and furniture, $1K on her phone bill, $53K on travel expenses, $15K on pharmacy bills, $7K on wellness supplements, and somehow, only $461 on food?!

On RHOBH, Dorit told Kyle Richards that she has the “means” to spend, stating, “B****, I can spend what I want, I got the money, I got the means”. In a social media post, she defended a specific $4,000 purchase, noting, “I can afford to spend $4,000. I’m very lucky to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronald Richards (@attorneyronaldrichards)

As a single mother of two, Dorit has spent $339K on her family-related expenses in the last year, while the docs show PK’s net cash flow is $40,858.

She has reportedly spent $995K on Chanel, Jenni Kayne, Hermes, Net-A-Porter, FWRD and Moda Operandi, across high-end clothing, bags, and accessories. It is argued by her ex-husband Paul Kemsley’s lawyer that as she doesn’t have to buy these for her role on RHOBH, the spending is “not reasonable”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley)

According to the documents, Dorit spent $69K on Louis Vuitton alone, and another $69K on Chanel, $38K on Hermes, and $22K on Saint Honore, within just three months, while the attorney claimed her ex-husband is “not rich or wealthy,” and “borrows money to maintain his lifestyle.”

The attorney also wrote: “Per Paul [Kemsley]’s own under oath statements, has under $450k in the bank but owes his attorney most of that plus his debt service. It is a sinking ship. Paul is presently renting at $16,500 per month. She needs to do the same immediately.”

“Following our separation, our combined income was more than sufficient to comfortably cover all our household expenses,” claims her estranged husband PK, an entrepreneur and talent manager for Boy George, in new court filings obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

“[Dorit] allocated most of her substantial earnings towards extravagant personal spending on high-end wardrobe, jewellery, beauty, travel, and other luxury items, rather than contributing to basic financial obligations necessary to preserve our family home,” he added.

Reality Shrine has contacted Dorit Kemsley’s representative for comment.

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