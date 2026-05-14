Survivor star Rick’s old post about Mr Beast has resurfaced and it makes so much sense

Rick Devens’ old post, which was written on X when it was called Twitter back in 2022, has resurfaced. The Survivor star wrote about a suggestion his son made at the time, and weirdly, it was exactly what happened just four years on: A Mr Beast crossover!

The post wrote: “My 8 year old son, Jack, used to think it was so cool I went on #Survivor and won challenges and played idols. But he’s very disappointed I haven’t been able to turn my Survivor run into a friendship with @MrBeast. Now, Jack’s got me hooked on Mr Beast.”

Now, they’re literally friends, after Mr Beast became a key part of this season’s Survivor, and obviously Rick is one of the contestants. People are now absolutely confident he would have played the Mr Beast coin – even if he was completely safe in the game.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “With the fake idol, Christian and I had already pulled off a move that no one else had done in 50 seasons. Now another opportunity to make Survivor history fell in my lap. And a moment that I knew my kids would go nuts over! I wanted it bad.”

We all know Rick was saved by the MrBeast Super Beware Advantage coin flip. He volunteered for the high-stakes gamble, which was a gold coin with the MrBeast logo, made him safe, awarded an idol, and even increased the overall prize to $2 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Devens (@rick_devens)

People think that Rick will be on Beast Games season three as a result. He’s even revealed how he didn’t tell his kids before the episode because it was “too big of a secret to ask them to keep, and so they were surprised and freaked out when he told them.”

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