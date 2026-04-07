Sonia confirms wild Love on the Spectrum rumour about James and Shelley ‘dating the whole time’

Sonia, who James dated on Love on the Spectrum, has confirmed that he was dating Shelley at the same time as her. The rumour has been milling for ages, but Sonia has finally broken her silence and claims that James was “dating Shelley the whole time”.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’ve taken my time before speaking about my experience on Love on the Spectrum because I wanted to handle it with class and dignity. But the reality is, what happened is already known. James was dating Shelley the whole time.”

“I have waited over a year to say this. I don’t want to say any more at the moment. I want everyone else to be celebrated, even James. We never spoke after filming. I’m grateful for the friendships I made, that part is real. But I will not accept being disrespected,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James B. Jones (@jamesbjones87)

She claimed her “experience was dismissed and questioned,” which she wont’ stand for, and added: “James asked me to go on the show and I was very excited. I still not have found love and it’s even harder after the show. I know my truth. I lived it.”

Shelley previously accused James of “breaking her heart” and revealed that the ‘intimate’ song she thought James wrote about her was actually written for another woman. She explained the situation, saying how “the timelines did not add up, and it hurt to realise”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Wiggins (@soniawiggz_)

She also shockingly claimed that she and James started dating before they started filming, and “never told her” he was seeing other people on the show. She wrote: “We started dating before the show, and he never told me was seeing other people.”

“He was inviting me to everything. I still have not watched season three because it breaks my heart just thinking about it,” Shelley wrote, while James has responded with: “I definitely love her [Shelley], very much, as she is the most important person in the world, to me.”

James and Shelley have been contacted by Reality Shrine for comment.

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