Is this the real reason Logan kept calling Cian the wrong name on Love on the Spectrum?

Logan is one of the new additions to the Love on the Spectrum cast, and safe to say he’s already established himself firmly as a bit of an icon.

One of his most iconic recurring lines throughout the season was when he kept calling showrunner and the man behind the camera, Cian O’Clery, Sean. And this didn’t just happen once or twice, but throughout the whole season, with Cian correcting him every time.

My favorite part of this season of #LoveOnTheSpectrum is Logan not remembering Cian’s name and calling him “Sean” every episode pic.twitter.com/IP8apTA7Ib — Eran Athena (@Eran_D) April 2, 2026



Well, whilst it might be that Logan saw Cian’s name and it reminded him of Sean, there is another theory behind why he kept calling him by the wrong name.

As it turns out, the man who does all the casting for Love on the Spectrum is called Sean Bowman, and is most likely the man who would have initially reached out or communicated with Logan, according to his LinkedIn.

A casting producer is obviously responsible for casting the new cast members for the show, and a field producer is on location to help with content and logistics to ensure everything goes smoothly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Bowman (@nostraseanus)



It’s very possible that Logan spent a lot of time talking with and being around Sean during the initial stages of his Love on the Spectrum casting, and maybe the name just stuck in his head!

Of course, this is currently just a theory but honestly I’m pretty convinced, and either way it made for some very entertaining interactions between the two!

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