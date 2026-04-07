Love on the Spectrum’s Abbey reveals where she and David stand with each other on marriage

Abbey and David are on different pages when it comes to marriage after three years of being together. The Love on the Spectrum couple are seeing co-stars like Madison and Tyler get engaged, but Abbey revealed where they both stand on the topic of getting married.

She told the We Need To Talk podcast that she loves David “but he’s not ready to get married”. Abbey continued to say: “There’s a difference. I do want to be married but I just don’t know when. I don’t need to rush it, I just want to take my time.”

Although Abbey and David haven’t confirmed any rumours they’ve split up, it’s believed the We Need To Talk podcast came out in January, and they’ve barely posted together on socials since. She said on the podcast how she wanted a boyfriend “to feel normal”.

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They haven’t posted together since December 2025. Abbey recalled that their first date was in July 2021, while back in April 2025, David and Abbey were asked if they’d get engaged. David told Impaulsive, “We are still together but we are not ready for that yet.”

Abbey then added, “Maybe we will be after Bob and Mike [her honorary stepdads] move out. We already feel we’re married in our hearts. Not everyone gets married, Ben and Bruno aren’t married… Well, are they too young?” David agreed and said they’re too young to marry!

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Well, Abbey caught the bouquet at her friend’s wedding, which she brought David along to as a plus one. Abbey and David were still together as they made a cameo at Madison and Tyler’s engagement party, while Abbey admitted she hopes they’ll be next to get engaged.

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