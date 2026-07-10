Inside RHOC star Gina’s very successful business The Gated Group, which made $10m in a year

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter has launched a successful business with her fiancé, Travis, and it’s already worth $10 million. The company is focused on real estate, operates under eXp Realty, and notably closed about $10 million in business in one single year. Wild.

They first launched the company in 2024. They’ve hosted open houses and sold several properties, as seen on the show. Tamra Judge asked Gina: “‘The Gated Group’ is your group. With your own team. You have other people underneath you?” She confirmed they do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter)

As of June 2025, Gina revealed, “We have a new agent that came on board now and we actually are onboarding another agent in Texas right now.” As for real estate, she does actually have a California real estate license, which she secured in May 2023.

“I have to figure out how I’m going to take care of my family,” she said, referencing her three kids and Travis’ three kids. “I have six mouths to feed, and I have to send them all to college, and I need to make as much money as I can now. I feel I can be like, ‘Wow, I am doing well.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter)

“I’m happy and I’m thriving. I always get very scared though, to talk about it, because I still live in that place of, ‘The bottom’s going to fall out,” Gina revealed. Travis also works as a senior financial analyst at a genetic testing company, a role he’s held since 2022.

He listed his gross monthly income of $10,000, which means he’s clearing six figures each year. As of July 2025, several months after Travis started doing real estate alongside Gina, court docs revealed he hasn’t earned any money from that yet, but made $8K from “trust income”.

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