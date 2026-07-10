These salaries of the Big Brother season 28 cast reveal who's actually earning the most money
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These salaries of the Big Brother season 28 cast reveal who’s actually earning the most money

Some are seriously wealthy

BySydney Boyd

10th July 2026, 01:45
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From rocket scientists to MMA fighters, season 28 of Big Brother has a super diverse cast with an equally wide range of salaries. We’re curious to know just how much these houseguests are making already while competing for the $750,000 grand prize. So, here are all the salaries of the Big Brother season 28 cast.

1. LaTrice Verrett – $40k

LaTrice is a boutique salesperson based in Maplewood, New Jersey. Her estimated salary is around $40,000 to $50,000. So, she’s not making tons of money.

2. Taylor Brown – $50k

She’s an elementary school counsellor in Broward County Florida, so Taylor probably makes only $50,000.

3. Ashley Trail – $50k

Ashley works as a bartender in Chicago, Illinois. She’s also only 24 years old, so she’s definitely not making loads compared to her other houseguests. Her estimated salary is around $30,000 to $50,000, but she could me making more in tips depending on what Chicago bar she’s working in.

4. Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk – $60k

Phoenix has a solid regional gym scene, so as an MMA fighter Kamu makes an estimated $60,000.

5. Rome Seymour – $60k

There’s a booming wellness scene in South Florida, so as a pickleball coach Rome makes an estimated $50,000 to $70,ooo.

6. Drew Campbell – $60k

Drew works as a surgical dental assistant in Temecula, California, so his estimated salary is around $60,000.

7. Melody Morris – $70k

As a corporate game show host in the Phoenix area, Melody makes an estimated $70,000.

8. Jason de Puy – $80k

Jason is a drag queen from West Hollywood, California. The West Hollywood and Los Angeles drag scene is one of the most lucrative markets, so his estimated salary is around $80,000.

9. Barrett Pferiffer – $85k

Barrett’s a jumbotron engineer in Austin, Texas. The Austin tech market pays a little bit above the national average, so he’s probably making around $60,000 to $85,000.

10. Chuk Anyanwu – $90k

As a supply chain analyst in Dallas, Texas, Chuk’s salary is an estimated $90,000.

11. Yash Patel – $100k

As a financial analyst, Yash makes around $100,000.

12. Haley Thogmartin – $100k

Haley works as a telemedicine executive in the St. Louis metro area, so her estimated salary is around $100,000.

13. Mallory Aurichio – $120k

She’s one of the youngest cast members at 24 years old but also the most impressive, as Mallory works as a rocket scientist. As an aerospace engineer, Mallory makes an estimated $120,000.

14. Lyric Medeiros – $130k

Working as an attorney in Honolulu, Hawaii, Lyric’s estimated salary is around $130,000.

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