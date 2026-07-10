These salaries of the Big Brother season 28 cast reveal who’s actually earning the most money
Some are seriously wealthy
From rocket scientists to MMA fighters, season 28 of Big Brother has a super diverse cast with an equally wide range of salaries. We’re curious to know just how much these houseguests are making already while competing for the $750,000 grand prize. So, here are all the salaries of the Big Brother season 28 cast.
1. LaTrice Verrett – $40k
LaTrice is a boutique salesperson based in Maplewood, New Jersey. Her estimated salary is around $40,000 to $50,000. So, she’s not making tons of money.
2. Taylor Brown – $50k
She’s an elementary school counsellor in Broward County Florida, so Taylor probably makes only $50,000.
3. Ashley Trail – $50k
Ashley works as a bartender in Chicago, Illinois. She’s also only 24 years old, so she’s definitely not making loads compared to her other houseguests. Her estimated salary is around $30,000 to $50,000, but she could me making more in tips depending on what Chicago bar she’s working in.
4. Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk – $60k
Phoenix has a solid regional gym scene, so as an MMA fighter Kamu makes an estimated $60,000.
5. Rome Seymour – $60k
There’s a booming wellness scene in South Florida, so as a pickleball coach Rome makes an estimated $50,000 to $70,ooo.
6. Drew Campbell – $60k
Drew works as a surgical dental assistant in Temecula, California, so his estimated salary is around $60,000.
7. Melody Morris – $70k
As a corporate game show host in the Phoenix area, Melody makes an estimated $70,000.
8. Jason de Puy – $80k
Jason is a drag queen from West Hollywood, California. The West Hollywood and Los Angeles drag scene is one of the most lucrative markets, so his estimated salary is around $80,000.
9. Barrett Pferiffer – $85k
Barrett’s a jumbotron engineer in Austin, Texas. The Austin tech market pays a little bit above the national average, so he’s probably making around $60,000 to $85,000.
10. Chuk Anyanwu – $90k
As a supply chain analyst in Dallas, Texas, Chuk’s salary is an estimated $90,000.
11. Yash Patel – $100k
As a financial analyst, Yash makes around $100,000.
12. Haley Thogmartin – $100k
Haley works as a telemedicine executive in the St. Louis metro area, so her estimated salary is around $100,000.
13. Mallory Aurichio – $120k
She’s one of the youngest cast members at 24 years old but also the most impressive, as Mallory works as a rocket scientist. As an aerospace engineer, Mallory makes an estimated $120,000.
14. Lyric Medeiros – $130k
Working as an attorney in Honolulu, Hawaii, Lyric’s estimated salary is around $130,000.
For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.