These salaries of the Big Brother season 28 cast reveal who’s actually earning the most money

Some are seriously wealthy

From rocket scientists to MMA fighters, season 28 of Big Brother has a super diverse cast with an equally wide range of salaries. We’re curious to know just how much these houseguests are making already while competing for the $750,000 grand prize. So, here are all the salaries of the Big Brother season 28 cast.

1. LaTrice Verrett – $40k

LaTrice is a boutique salesperson based in Maplewood, New Jersey. Her estimated salary is around $40,000 to $50,000. So, she’s not making tons of money.

2. Taylor Brown – $50k

She’s an elementary school counsellor in Broward County Florida, so Taylor probably makes only $50,000.

3. Ashley Trail – $50k

Ashley works as a bartender in Chicago, Illinois. She’s also only 24 years old, so she’s definitely not making loads compared to her other houseguests. Her estimated salary is around $30,000 to $50,000, but she could me making more in tips depending on what Chicago bar she’s working in.

4. Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk – $60k

Phoenix has a solid regional gym scene, so as an MMA fighter Kamu makes an estimated $60,000.

5. Rome Seymour – $60k

There’s a booming wellness scene in South Florida, so as a pickleball coach Rome makes an estimated $50,000 to $70,ooo.

6. Drew Campbell – $60k

Drew works as a surgical dental assistant in Temecula, California, so his estimated salary is around $60,000.

7. Melody Morris – $70k

As a corporate game show host in the Phoenix area, Melody makes an estimated $70,000.

8. Jason de Puy – $80k

Jason is a drag queen from West Hollywood, California. The West Hollywood and Los Angeles drag scene is one of the most lucrative markets, so his estimated salary is around $80,000.

9. Barrett Pferiffer – $85k

Barrett’s a jumbotron engineer in Austin, Texas. The Austin tech market pays a little bit above the national average, so he’s probably making around $60,000 to $85,000.

10. Chuk Anyanwu – $90k

As a supply chain analyst in Dallas, Texas, Chuk’s salary is an estimated $90,000.

11. Yash Patel – $100k

As a financial analyst, Yash makes around $100,000.

12. Haley Thogmartin – $100k

Haley works as a telemedicine executive in the St. Louis metro area, so her estimated salary is around $100,000.

13. Mallory Aurichio – $120k

She’s one of the youngest cast members at 24 years old but also the most impressive, as Mallory works as a rocket scientist. As an aerospace engineer, Mallory makes an estimated $120,000.

14. Lyric Medeiros – $130k

Working as an attorney in Honolulu, Hawaii, Lyric’s estimated salary is around $130,000.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.