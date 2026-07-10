Meet RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson, who left the show following huge fall-outs and has now returned

Vicki Gunvalson is officially back on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Shall we whoop it up? Well, she actually left following a huge fall-out with her besties Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. But now all is well in Tres Amigas land, she’s ready to bring more drama.

Who is Vicki Gunvalson?

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Vicki is a 64-year-old business owner and reality star, who has appeared in 16 of the 19 seasons of RHOC since its 2006 premiere. She is the founder and CEO of Coto Insurance, a mother-of-two, and has been married twice, with her most recent to Donn Gunvalson, until 2014.

She’s now in a relationship with Texas businessman Michael Smith, who she began dating in early 2022. Vicki and Michael recently reached major relationship milestones, including purchasing a home together in La Quinta, California. So it’s clear they’re going strong!

She previously left the show after a feud

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Tamra essentially kept hitting out at Shannon for her drinking habits, which tore apart the Tres Amigas. And then in late 2024, around the time Vicki left RHOC, she claimed she didn’t want to film with Tamra again, revealing why on My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.

“I stepped back because I didn’t like the way she was treating people,” the Bravo star explained. She continued, referencing a quote she read in the Bible to the effect of “we are who we hang around with”, to explain Tamra is someone she wholly doesn’t want to be associated with.

Vicki started to drag Tamra through the mud by dropping some of her less savoury actions in relation to name-calling and public nudity, she confirmed: “That’s not who I am and that’s not who I want my clients or my family to think I’m friends with.”

She concluded that she just doesn’t want to be around people who she wouldn’t be “proud to say that’s my friend”. They even had a huge fall-out with Shannon’s boyfriend, but they’ve all reunited for the 20th season and put their past drama behind them. We are so back.

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