We found every Big Brother season 28 cast member’s Instagram so you don’t have to
Time for some Insta stalking
Big Brother season 28 is premiering tonight. It’s about to take over our entire summer, so we want to know everything about the 14 new players entering the Big Brother house. We’ve rounded up all the Instagram profiles of the Big Brother season 28 cast members, so you don’t have to.
There might be some familiar faces among the cast, like a RuPaul’s Drag Race queen to an MMA fighter. So, to follow along and get to know these 14 competitors of Big Brother season 28, here’s the complete list of their Instagrams.
Ashley
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Barrett
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Chuk
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Drew
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Haley
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Jason
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Jason, better known by his stage name Salina EsTitties, is a former RuPaul’s Drag Race competitor. He starred on season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.
Kamu
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La Trice
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Lyric
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Mallory
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Melody
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Rome
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Taylor
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Yash
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