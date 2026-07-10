We found every Big Brother season 28 cast member’s Instagram so you don’t have to

Big Brother season 28 is premiering tonight. It’s about to take over our entire summer, so we want to know everything about the 14 new players entering the Big Brother house. We’ve rounded up all the Instagram profiles of the Big Brother season 28 cast members, so you don’t have to.

There might be some familiar faces among the cast, like a RuPaul’s Drag Race queen to an MMA fighter. So, to follow along and get to know these 14 competitors of Big Brother season 28, here’s the complete list of their Instagrams.

Ashley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Trail (@ashleytrail3)

Barrett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barrett Pfeiffer (@spicy_buckett)

Chuk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuk (@chuk_anyanwu)

Drew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Campbell (@_drew.campbell_)

Haley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haley Jordan 💫 (@hjthogmartin)

Jason

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salina (Jason) EsTitties (@estitties)

Jason, better known by his stage name Salina EsTitties, is a former RuPaul’s Drag Race competitor. He starred on season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Kamu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamuela “The Jawaiian” Kirk (@thejawaiian)

La Trice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaTrice Verrett (@latricevf)

Lyric

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyric Medeiros (@lyricmedeiros)

Mallory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallory Aurichio💸 (@malloryaurichio)

Melody

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melody (@melxmorris)

Rome

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Seymour (@therealjackseymour)

Taylor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Brown (@iamtaylorbrown)

Yash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Patel (@yashliveslife)

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