90 Day Fiancé’s Jenny and Summit share heartbreaking ALS update and why she’s stuck in India

Jenny has shared an update on her ALS journey, almost two months after she initially went public with the disease.

We first met Jenny and Sumit in season one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, seven years ago. They managed to navigate the messy relationship drama, including Sumit’s secret marriage.

But sadly, Jenny shared she had been diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. In a recent video shared to social media, the two shared an update on how she’s doing.

“As you can hear, my voice is completely different. My speech is very slow now; I’m still walking, but I get very tired, so I’m gonna keep walking, but probably in a wheelchair soon,” Jenny said.

Sumit added: “It’s hard for her to talk, it takes a lot of effort. She can walk and do things. She’s still very much dependent on herself.”

They’re raising money through a GoFundMe while Jenny is stuck in India

After the public announcement of the diagnosis, Jenny and Sumit set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical bills.

Sumit thanked everyone who donated, saying: “A lot of people donated from the GoFundMe, thank you so much; that much love we didn’t expect. I know we chose a bigger goal, the reason behind that is… ”

“I don’t have insurance in India,” Jenny added.

The now 68-year-old is living in India with Sumit.

“Jenny can’t travel by herself, it’s not easy to ravel for that long, and it’s not easy for me to get a visa…. I’m ready for it if it’s required<” Sumit explained.

The couple agreed that if they found any special treatments in the US and raised enough money, they would then try and move back to the States.

They ended the update asking for donations to their fundraiser, which you can find here – they’ve raised almost $90k so far.

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