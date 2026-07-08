Let’s meet the fun ‘Bello Bros’ Michele and Matteo Bruzzese on The Amazing Race Canada

Michele and Matteo Bruzzese, aka The Bello Bros, are currently competing on Season 12 of The Amazing Race Canada, but who actually are they? Well, let’s find out more about the brothers behind the brand!

The pair moved from Italy to Canada 14 years ago, and according to their LinkedIn, Matteo graduated from The University of Toronto with a degree in Industrial Engineering, with Michele graduating from Toronto Metropolitan University in Marketing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICHELE (@micbruzzese)



After finishing university, Matteo went on to work as a Consultant at 180 Degrees Consulting, before joining Kijiji Canada full time as a Product Analyst. As for Michele, he worked at TLN Media Group as an Account Executive in Media Advertising Solutions before both brothers quit their jobs and went full time in content creation for The Bello Bros in 2025.

The pair then started full time on The Bello Bros, with the brand having huge success, boasting over 500k followers on TikTok and another 406k on Instagram. Their content mainly revolves around skits about being Italian, as well as an occasional into their personal lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patricia Bruzzese (@patribruzzese)



Michele recently got married to his girlfriend of five years, Patricia in Cuba. Matteo appears to be single at the moment.

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