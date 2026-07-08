Omg, does this prove the Love Island USA cast are sneaking phones into the villa?!

Trinity made a comment during a confessional on Love Island USA, where she mentions that Aniya doing a Michael Jackson pose. This is baffling because she’d only seem to know that if she had access to social media, so does this prove the cast are sneaking in phones?

Trinity made a weird comment about Aniya

Love island USA is a joke .. cus how did she know about the Aniya Micheal Jackson pose in the photobooth ? pic.twitter.com/HjuAVjYJL0 — GetUpdated (@DoIKnowYourFaDa) July 7, 2026

Trinity made a random comment about Aniya doing a Michael Jackson pose, which was strictly social media-focused, so now we’re all confused. But it’s believed that the snippet with Aniya doing those poses was shown to them on Movie Night, which was edited out.

Past cast members have said we don’t see most of the clips they watch on Movie Night. And Aniya doing those poses would have only been one of those Photo Booth pics that we all get to see on socials, but there’s also a theory that production shows them spoiler-free memes.

One person said: “I wonder if production shows them funny little memes that are spoiler free? Cause of the CorbinGPT thing and this.” Another person theorised: “I think Carl, Dylan, and Gal probably told them about it too,” so new bombshells may be spilling the tea!

The non-phone policy is really strict

Each Islander gets their phone back after they get dumped or when it’s time to leave the villa, but until then, their phone gets handed into the production team before they enter. Obviously, they get phones to receive a text, but those are new ones given to them by the crews.

These are modified phones with no internet access. They are strictly used for taking photos, texting producers, and receiving the show’s infamous “text alerts.” They are specifically set to incorrect, manipulated times and dates, which helps keep contestants disoriented.

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