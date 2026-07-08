He’s the richest In The City cast member, so how did Kenny Martin get so loaded?

You'll never guess how minted he is

Kenny Martin has a net worth between $10 million to $30 million, making him the richest member of Bravo’s In the City. But how exactly did he get so wealthy?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Martin (@kendonmartin)

Kenny is a self-made real estate investor and venture capitalist. He’s a founder and investor, and believed to have spent over 15 years on Wall Street. “I spent 15, 16 years on Wall Street, and then I left Wall Street… and I started my own private equity real estate development company,” he told BravoTV.com.

Originally from Michigan, Kenny graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science in Policy Analysis and Management.

While on Wall Street, he worked in Equity Capital Markets and Trading at a global investment bank in New York City. Most recently, he was a Director of Equity Trading at Barclays in New York City, one of the largest banks in the U.S.

Alongside that, in 2016 he also founded Grove Street Creative LLC, a “consumer and hospitality-oriented venture capital company focused on angel and seed round investments to capitalise early stage businesses for their next phase of growth.” If you’re not a finance bro, basically it’s an investment firm that gives small checks to promising food, drink, and hospitality startups to help them grow.

He started his own private equity real estate development company, called Nu Partners, where he purchases apartment buildings, renovates them, and either sells them keeping them in “cash flow” or refinances it. According to their website, Nu Partners provides “a better strategy for multifamily investing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Martin (@kendonmartin)

He’s a partner of Nu Partners alongside Dan Irvin and Nick Beale. “The leadership team has “directed the origination, management, and execution of investment strategies for thousands of apartment units worth billions in total value.” Kenny leads the operations, assist management, and investor relations department.

According to his profile on Nu Partners, he’s managed a $100 million portfolio while executing $400 billion in equity transactions on behalf of institutional clients. Basically, he’s managed $100 million of actual investment money and processed $400 billion worth of buy-and-sell orders for important clients.

Supporting his friend and fellow co-star Kyle Cooke, he’s also an investor in Loverboy, his sparkling hard teas & premium canned cocktails company.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.