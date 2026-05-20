He’s an investor in Loverboy, so let’s meet the very rich In The City newbie Kenny Martin

Kenny Martin is one of the new cast members on In The City, and has been dating co-star Whitney Fransway for a year. Whilst he’s involved in Kyle Cooke’s Loverboy business as an investor we don’t know a lot about him, so let’s find out more!

He previously worked on Wall Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Martin (@kendonmartin)



Kenny is a “self-made real estate investor and venture capitalist”, with him sharing more with Bravo: “I spent 15, 16 years on Wall Street, and then I left Wall Street and I started my own private equity real estate development company.

He explained: “I invested in apartment communities, apartment buildings. I’ll buy an apartment building, and renovate the building, and then either sell it, keep it in cash flow, and refinance it.”

Kenny is also an investor in Loverboy and also does “venture capital investing on the side.” He was also involved in Whitney’s Wittys launch, as well as other projects like Gavin’s bar, The Garret.

He sadly lost his mother last year

The death of his mother Sandra is a central plot point on In The City, and Kenny Martin made a heartbreaking post about her passing last year.

In 2024 she was told that she had terminal cancer, with Kenny sharing that “six months ago we were chatting on the porch after dinner, and a week later we found out she had terminal cancer and wouldn’t walk or even be able to come home again.”

He continued: “I lost the love of my life last week. At 64yrs young, she was the most selfless woman I’ve ever known. Her only goal in life was to provide her boys with a better opportunity than she ever had, and although it was never easy as a single mother, I made sure to remind her every chance I got that she had absolutely accomplished that goal.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.