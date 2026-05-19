Where MAFS USA’s Madison and David are now, after the show’s biggest cheating scandal ever

Married at First Sight USA has returned to our screens on E4, but let’s not forget one of the show’s most controversial couples ever: Madison Myers and David Trimble.

The pair have officially become engaged and are planning their future together, proving their shocking cheating scandal didn’t destroy their relationship after all.

The season 18 stars announced their engagement in March, almost two years after their jaw-dropping affair exploded on screen and changed the show forever. Madison revealed the news on Instagram, sharing that David proposed during a romantic St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Chicago.

Their road to “happily ever after” was anything but smooth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Myers (@madisonmyers93)

When we first met Madison and David, they were married to completely different people. Madison had been matched with Allen Slovick, while David was paired with Michelle Tomblin. However, it didn’t take long for sparks to start flying between the two, despite the fact they were still very much in their televised marriages.

The scandal reached boiling point when David was exposed for secretly texting Madison while still married to Michelle, including one now-infamous message where he told her: “You are so damn fine I just wanna eat U up.” At the time, David defended the messages by claiming his “needs” weren’t being met in his marriage.

As tensions exploded, Madison admitted her feelings for David had grown too strong to ignore and confessed she no longer saw a future with Allen. In one brutally honest conversation, she told David she “probably” liked him “more than I should” and admitted continuing her marriage no longer felt fair.

Eventually, both Madison and David walked away from their spouses and decided to pursue their relationship together instead, creating one of the biggest scandals in MAFS history. The dramatic partner swap marked the first time two cast members had effectively cheated on their spouses and coupled up with each other during the experiment.

While people initially questioned whether their romance would survive outside the chaos of reality TV, the pair appear stronger than ever now. By the time the season 18 reunion aired, Madison insisted their relationship was thriving, and now, with an engagement ring involved, it seems the couple are fully embracing their controversial love story.

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