Four Selling Sunset cast members were allegedly fired in one go before two old stars returned

Four Selling Sunset cast members were allegedly fired in one go, leaving just Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith, while the Netflix show brings back Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa. Basically, it’s been alleged that Mary Bonnet and Emma Hernan have both been fired.

A lawyer on TikTok has made the claims, who goes by the name @theresa.concepcion. She claimed Mary was just fired from the Netflix show, which has been running for years. Mary is one of the only OG cast members who hasn’t decided to leave the show in the past.

The account also claimed that Chelsea, Emma Hernan, newbie Sandra Vergara, and Alanna Gold have been fired. She claimed it’s “absolutely true” after people claimed that what she’s saying isn’t based on the facts, but Mary still has ‘Realtor, Selling Sunset’ in her bio.

The lawyer wrote, “I’m Ivy League-educated, former Big Law litigator and collect facts like snacks. I’m the only lawyer on social media who accurately predicted each aspect of Judge Liman’s order and opinion dismissing 10 claims Blake raised against Justin Baldoni & Co.”

She’s said on Selling Sanity podcast: “Selling Sunset was on the brink of cancellation. And so what the producers decided to do was essentially do a reboot of Selling Sunset. So not only has Mary been fired, but they decided not to bring back Chelsea Lazkani.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Hernan (@emmahernan)

“But Mary’s gone, Chelsea’s gone, the newcomer Alanna, who was the person who lied about owning a town, she’s gone. And Sandra Vergara, who is apparently someone no one remembers. So she’s also been fired. Filming for season 10 is currently underway,” she added.

She also revealed how, amid filming, Mary posted a picture with Sandra and Sofia Vergara in New York. Mary remains employed by the brokerage, but she has hinted that she might voluntarily step away from the Netflix series due to the toxic dynamic among the cast.

“It depends on the dynamic in the office, honestly,” Mary said on the “Casual Chaos” podcast. All of the other rumoured cast members still have Netflix and Selling Sunset in their Instagram bios, but they have not yet responded to the speculation.

Reality Shrine contacted Mary’s, Emma’s, Alanna’s and Sandra’s reps, The Oppenheim Group, Done & Done Productions and Netflix for comment.

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