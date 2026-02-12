Omg, Selling Sunset bosses are trying to get Christine Quinn to return to the show

Few reality stars have shaped a series the way Christine Quinn shaped Selling Sunset.

From the moment the show launched on Netflix, she became its defining villainous style icon, blending high-glam fashion with razor-sharp commentary and unapologetic ambition.

Love her or hate her, the blonde bombshell’s impact was undeniable.

Since Christine’s departure, lots of people have acknowledged that the dynamic shifted.

Now, with reports going around that producers are seeing if she’d be up for a return, the thought of Christine walking back into the Oppenheim office feels way less like wild gossip and a lot more like something that could actually happen.

Christine might be coming back to Selling Sunset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn)

Okay, so here’s the tea. According to TMZ, production is exploring the idea of Christine returning for a possible season 10, and they’ve been sounding her out to see if she’d even consider it.

The keyword here is ‘exploring’. There’s no official deal, and nothing has been signed. It’s basically “vibes and conversations” at this stage, not a confirmed comeback tour.

Still, this isn’t a random fan theory. If producers are actively checking her interest, it suggests they know exactly what we all loved and miss. Christine wasn’t just a cast member… she was a storyline generator. And in reality TV terms, that’s gold.

The idea of Christine returning has been floating around for a while. Jason Oppenheim has previously said he’d be open to it if it worked for the group and the wider decision-makers, per PEOPLE.

Why did she leave in the first place?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn)

Christine leaving wasn’t a quiet fade-out. After season five, the show ended with major tension, including accusations around her allegedly trying to interfere with Emma Hernan’s client situation. This was something Christine denied in the past.

But the bigger picture was that Christine said the drama was starting to mess with her ability to actually do her job.

In the season five finale, she basically framed it as attempting to come back post-baby, trying to work, and the constant conflict affecting her business. So, why would she stay in an office that feels like a battlefield?!

Aside from that, in 2022, TMZ reported it was a mutual decision that she wouldn’t return for seasons six and seven. And around that time, she also leaned into other projects, including launching RealOpen, a crypto-focused real estate venture, which she’s said influenced her decision to end her Selling Sunset contract.

It wasn’t just one blow-up. It was a combo of storyline fallout, workplace relationships collapsing, and Christine pivoting hard into her own brand and business.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.