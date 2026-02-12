Hee-sun Park and Su-been confirm they’re officially still together after Single’s Inferno

Hee-sun Park and Lim Su-been have confirmed they’re officially still a couple, months after filming Single’s Inferno. They were endgame in the season five finale, and people noticed they’d made their Instagram pages private, but luckily they’re now public and IG-official!

They made it clear they’re still together by sharing photos of Su-been giving Hee-sun a piggyback, posing side-by-side in front of a car, and even sharing a selfie, as well as a group shot with their co-stars. And now their pages going private makes a whole lot of sense.

At first, people thought Su-been might end up dating Kim Min-gee or Choi Mina Sue, while Hee-sun got to know Samuel Lee. However, it was pretty obvious they had the strongest connection, and we all got an idea they were still together with their PDA at the Elle Korea shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 임수빈 (@0_chabeen)

Hee-sun and Su-been have become season five’s first couple to go Instagram-official, following the release of the reunion trailer. They were seen holding hands, with Su-been telling Hee-sun he’d still like to get to know her, and basically only having eyes for her.

She shared the same snap of him giving her a piggyback to her page, and wrote: “I think I forgot who I am as I was running towards my next goal like college, internship, job. It was a time to get away from reality for a while and focus only on my feelings and get to know myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박희선 (@heesunrose)

“Most of all, I am grateful for having made valuable connections that would have been difficult to meet if it wasn’t for Single’s Inferno five. Thank you very much for engaging and sympathising with us in our innocent moments! I felt the truth is coming through,” she wrote.

