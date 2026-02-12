It looks like Samuel Lee has been spotted with a new girlfriend after Single’s Inferno

Okay, I won’t lie I did actually think that Samuel Lee and Choi Mina Sue were going to make it after Single’s Inferno, but it looks like he actually has a new girlfriend following the show?!

There was some evidence that the pair were still together, but with the main one being him liking commented defending her, it could also just be that the two have remained friends and he’s since moved on with someone else in the romantic sense.

It has been eight months since the Single’s Inferno finale was filmed, and over the weekend Samuel Lee was allegedly spotted at Disneyland with what appeared to be his new girlfriend, and it wasn’t Choi Mina Sue…

Samuel Lee was spotted and filmed on TikTok at Disneyland with a mysterious girl, and given that he had his hand on her thigh I think we can be fairly certain that she’s his new girlfriend, with others claiming they were holding hands as they walked around the park.



This also lines up with some of what we saw in the teaser for the upcoming Single’s Inferno reunion, where Choi Mina Sue and Samuel Lee were seen walking together, but didn’t exactly look like they were still in any kind of romantic relationship together.

Hopefully we’ll get a proper update this Saturday when the reunion airs!

