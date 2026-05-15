People think they’ve figured out who wins RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 11, and I’m shocked

The spoilers for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 11 are already getting absolutely ridiculous, and now people think they’ve fully figured out who wins the entire season before it’s even properly aired.

Following the first episode, Morgan McMichaels got off to a strong start after being named the top queen in bracket one, earning three points and putting herself ahead of the competition early on. Dawn followed closely behind with two points, while the remaining queens still had points left to give out through the MVQ twist.

But according to spoiler accounts and alleged tea circulating online, Morgan’s early lead apparently doesn’t end up meaning much in the long run.

People have been obsessing over alleged leaks for months now, and one spoiler source claimed the queens advancing from bracket one are actually Dawn and A’keria C. Davenport, with Morgan narrowly missing out despite multiple challenge wins. According to the rumoured format, there’s supposedly a tie between Morgan and A’keria, before RuPaul personally chooses A’keria to move forward into the merge.

The alleged spoilers claim the second bracket is dominated by Crystal Methyd and Silky Nutmeg Ganache, with Crystal reportedly winning multiple challenges throughout the season. Meanwhile, bracket three supposedly sees Kennedy Davenport, Sam Star and Jasmine Kennedie all making the merge after a points tie situation involving gifted points.

The most chaotic part of the rumoured spoilers is Joey Jay.

According to the leaks, Joey Jay returns as the wildcard queen and somehow ends up absolutely smashing the competition during the semi-finals. Multiple spoiler accounts now claim Joey makes the top two of the entire season alongside Crystal Methyd, despite Joey famously being the second queen eliminated on season 13.

One Drag Race commentator said the top two is “light years better” than the previous All Stars season, explaining that Crystal making the finale “just feels correct” because she’s such a fan favourite and strong all-rounder.

At this point, loads of fans online seem convinced Crystal Methyd is the queen to beat. Some spoiler accounts are even claiming her win is “99.9 percent confirmed” after her alleged dominance throughout the merge episodes.

According to the rumoured tea, Crystal supposedly wins both semi-final challenges, which are said to be hosting and talent show tasks rather than the traditional Snatch Game. The finale is also rumoured to be a Lalaparuza featuring a top six.

There’s apparently drama too, because several spoilers claim Silky and A’keria get into major arguments once the merge begins filming.

Of course, none of these spoilers are confirmed, and Drag Race fans know better than anyone that fake tea spreads online every single season.

If Joey Jay really does make the top two after being called a filler queen for years, it might genuinely become one of the funniest Drag Race redemption arcs ever.

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