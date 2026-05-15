Omg, a major Real Housewives dog has sadly died after he was diagnosed with brain cancer

'He was the only real man in my life'

Shannon Beador‘s golden retriever dog, Archie, has sadly died. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in May 2026 after experiencing seizures, and was due to begin radiation treatment. However, The Real Housewives of Orange County pet has passed the rainbow bridge.

She wrote on May 15th: “For the last 10 years, Archie wasn’t just my dog – he was my constant comfort, protector, best friend and truly the real “man” in my life. I have been through so many highs and lows, and through every good time and every heartache.”

“Archie was always by my side and loved me the same way every single day. Never judging me and always giving pure, loyal, and unconditional love. I am grateful so many fans had the chance to watch Archie grow up. He was loved so much and felt all of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador)

People who have watched RHOC for many years will remember how Archie won Best Appearance at BravoCon, and how much of an adored Housewives pet he’s become. Shannon adopted him back in 2016, two years after she joined the show during season nine.

She had come across a photo of him on X, which was posted by a viewer. She told Bravo TV: “They said, ‘Do you know anyone that’s looking for a dog?’ And I said, ‘Are you serious?’ He was raised in San Francisco at the Four Seasons Hotel. So he’s been raised fancy.”

Earlier this month, Shannon wrote, “Our heart aches for our sweet Archie. He means the world to the girls and I. We are going to do everything we can to help him fight this. Archie has seen a neurologist and oncologist, and it has been recommended he start radiation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador)

She then adopted a second golden retriever named Troy in May 2025. Shannon told The Daily Dish, “Archie told the psychic he wanted a brother that looked like him that was two to three years old. So I’m like, ‘OK, great.’ So I adopted a dog.”

We’ll miss you, Archie! Rest in peace in doggy heaven.

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