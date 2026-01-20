Britani Bateman’s daughter reveals they had a major fight at BravoCon, and it was messy

Britani Bateman‘s daughter, Olivia Bateman, has revealed she and her mum had a huge fight at BravoCon. She claims they were shouting at each other loud enough that the entire hotel could hear it, and apparently the argument was over Britani’s fiancé, Jared Osmond.

Olivia revealed on the Positively Uncensored podcast that she has a relationship with her mother, after months of speculation that Britani no longer speaks to her kids. Basically, they are said to have ghosted her for months, after Britani went on RHOSLC.

She said: “We have a relationship, I just wouldn’t say it’s… It’s an okay one. We have our fights. We had a major fight at BravoCon, like, the whole hotel probably heard. It was supposed to be a girls’ trip, like, I was so excited, we had planned it for months.”

Olivia then added that her mum’s boyfriend came, and said: “I was very upset. It started with me being like, ‘Mum, this is supposed to be a girls’ trip. My feelings are really hurt that you would invite your boyfriend to spend the weekend with us without consulting me.'”

She went on to say she wished her mum had asked her, as she “knows their history.” Olivia continued: “It blew up. And so I’m fully willing to have those types of conversations on camera, if my mum is, I think it’s the truth of our relationship and I’m fine with showing that.”

In the past, Olivia has explained that after her parents’ divorce and Britani’s remarriage, she felt overlooked, especially during her tween and teen years, per Bravo. She recalled that her mom became more involved with her stepchildren and less present with her own kids.

She ended up moving in with her dad and the whole thing caused lingering resentment that predated any filming drama. Britani explained on the show that their engagement ended (quickly) because their children weren’t on board with the instability, per People.

All in all, Britani has recently said that “surface-level” things are “so much better” between her and her daughters. So, despite the big fight, Olivia and Britani are working on rebuilding their relationship as mother and daughter, after four months of not talking.

