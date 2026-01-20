They’re incredibly vibey, so here are all the ages of the Single’s Inferno season five cast

Whilst we won’t know all of the ages of the Single’s Inferno season five cast until they reach Paradise on the show, we do happen to know some of them already. So, let’s go through all the ages we know so far!

Danny Koo – 34

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Koo 대니구 (@dannykoo_boom)

Danny Koo is the oldest cast member and is a violinist and singer. He’s previously competed on SuperBand 2, is the host of various radio shows, and has even prestigious music schools himself.

Lim Sung-jim – 27

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 임성진 (@limsungjinn)

Lim Sung-jin is in his late twenties, but already has over one million followers on Instagram. He currently works as as a volleyball player for Uijeongbu KB Insurance Stars.

Kim Go-eun – 26

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김 고은 KIM GOEUN (@goxnniee)

Kim Go-eun was the runner-up at the Miss Korea beauty pageant in 2022 and is the daughter of former national soccer player Kim Hyun-soo. Out of all the ages of the Single’s Inferno season five cast, Kim is the youngest as far as we know.

Kim Jae Jin – 28

Kim Jae-jin was the one of the first cast members to get time in Paradise, so we don’t have to guess what his age is as luckily he told us in the show.

Hae Ye Jin – 28

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 함예진 HAM YEJIN (@x_jinii__)

After going on a date with Kim Jae-jin, Ham revealed she’s also 28 and works as a municipal newscaster, an MC, and an event host.

Woo Sung Min – 30

Woo Sung-min was born in 1996 and is 30 years old, working as an optician.

Kim Min-ji – 29

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김민지 KIMMINGEE🇰🇷 (@arb0r_day)

Kim is a huge track star, specialising in the 400 metres and 400 metres with hurdles, and has won various championships.

She’s also appeared on other shows such as Mystery Music Show Mask Singer and King of Survival: Tribal War.

Mina Sue Choi – 26

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Sue Choi (@minadori222)

Lastly is Mina Sue Choi who was the first ever Korean to win Miss Earth 2022, and was born in Australia. She’s also no stranger to TV, as she previously starred in Battle for Tenancy: Penthouse.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.