It’s confusing, so here’s the full Love Island season eight schedule, and when the final airs

Love Island USA is giving us life, but how long does the show go on for in 2026? When does the joy end? The schedule for Love Island USA season eight is a bit confusing. So, here’s an exceptionally detailed guide to when all the episodes of Love Island USA come out, including the final.

The first week of Love Island USA is a bit confusing

So, Love Island USA season eight kicked off at 9pm ET (that’s 6pm PT) on Tuesday 2nd June. A new episode drops at 9pm ET on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Saturday 6th June there is a Love Island void. Then another episode drops at 9pm ET on 7th June.

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Here’s which days Love Island USA are usually on

After the first week, Love Island USA’s schedule is a bit more consistent. We get new episodes at 9pm on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. On Wednesdays, there is no Love Island. The show airs at 9pm on Thursdays and Fridays.

We are blessed with more Love Island on Saturdays, but the episodes are a little different. Instead of the regular show, we get Love Island: Aftersun. That’s the aftershow that debriefs us on the previous week in the villa. Maura Higgins doesn’t host Aftersun for Love Island USA anymore. She’s been replaced by Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa.

When does Love Island USA season eight end?

I’m afraid we don’t have an exact date. Peacock usually confirms when the final is for Love Island halfway through the season. However, previous seasons have lasted for six weeks. If season eight sticks to this schedule (which seems pretty likely), then the final would most likely be on Sunday 12th July.

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