Ranked: How much the cast of Love Island USA season eight are worth based on their jobs

Let’s be honest, half of the Love Island USA season eight cast have come on the show to launch their careers as influencers, so let’s find out what sort of money they were all making before they arrived in the villa.

Beatriz Hatz – Variable

Beatriz Hatz might be an Paralympian but as such she doesn’t have much of a fixed income. She received stipends from the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee, but her income also depends heavily on private corporate sponsorships and athletic grants.

Bryce Dettloff – Variable

Bruce is a semi-actor as well as a DJ with his music available to stream on Spotify and SoundCloud.

Gabriel Vasconcelos – Variable

The same goes for Gabriel who is also a model and DJ, as he might go weeks without booking a gig or modelling contract.

Zach Georgiou – $30k +

Yeah, it looks like Zach doesn’t exactly have a traditional nine to five job, and as an influencer based partly in the UK, he could be making upwards of $30k per year depending on brand deals.

Trinity Tatum & Kayda Bosse – $30k +

Trinity and Kayda are also two more Love Island USA season eight cast members who work as influencers as their full time jobs.

KC Chandler – $44k to $50k per year

KC works as a nursing assistant in California, with the average rate being around $21 per hour.

Sincere Rhea – $50k per year

Sincere just graduated as a counselor, and if he did decided to do it as his job he’d be looking at around $50k to $65k as it would be more of an entry level role.

Aniya Harvey – $55k per year

Aniya works in business marketing, however based on the fact her father is as rich as he is, I don’t think she’s going to be needing to worry too much about finances.

Sean Reifel – $65k to $80k per year

Sean previously worked as a police officer before quitting his job in order to join the show. A decision which has caused a fair amount of backlash from the mayor…

However, in Pennsylvania a police officers salary is roughly around $65k, with the higher end of the scale as a result of overtime.

Melanie Moreno – $75k per year

Melanie works as a manager in a bikini store in LA, with retail management roles bringing in a very good salary. She also works as a model which would bring her a bit of extra money too!

Kenzie Annis – $85 to $95k per year

Out of all the jobs of the Love Island USA season eight cast, Kenzie makes the most per year as a registered nurse. She’s only just graduated but even so would be starting on around $45 per hour.

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