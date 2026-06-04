It turns out Love Island USA’s Aniya has a mega famous dad, so who is Donnell Harvey?

Aniya Harvey mentioned on Love Island USA that her dad is sort of a big deal, and he’s now been revealed as none other than former NBA player Donnell Harvey.

So, who actually is Donnell Harvey?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aniya (@aniyaharvey02)



Donnell Harvey played basketball in high school, where was named the consensus 1999 national player of the year. He studied at the University of Florida on an athletic scholarship after graduating.

Donnell played for the NBA from 2000 to 2005, as he officially retired from the NBA when he was just 24. He played for five different throughout his career as he was initially drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2000 before getting traded to the Denver Nuggets for a year in 2002.

In 2003 Donnell played for the Orlando Magic, followed by the Phoenix Suns from 2003 to 2004, the Sioux Falls Skyforce from 2004 to 2005, and the New Jersey Nets in 2005.

He played his final game for the NBA in February 2005 before jetting off across the world to play for various teams for another nine years. He officially retired from basketball in 2014.

However, basketball isn’t gone from his life entirely as during a 2016 interview he shared that he’d started an after school program to play the sport with children in elementary school.

Donnell explained: “I implemented my youth program to really just maximize a young kid’s opportunity. I want to make sure they’ll be able to get a chance to experience somewhat the same thing I have, and at least have the opportunity to move forward.”

And whilst Aniya didn’t reveal who her dad is on Love Island USA, it might have been to keep the fact she also grew up in mega wealth as Donnell Harvey is worth $5 million!

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