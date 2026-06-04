He’s a nursing assistant on the outside, so let’s get to know KC from Love Island USA

KC Chandler is one of the Love Island USA stars joining season eight, and left behind nursing to head into the villa. He’s introduced himself as a 23-year-old nursing assistant, but there’s a whole lot more to KC that he hasn’t even mentioned on the series yet.

He’s a model and runner on the side, trains super hard in the gym, and often goes on wholesome hikes with the boys. KC is also a Freeson City College athlete, according to a post of him graduating in May 2025, and “had to find a new approach to an old dream.”

KC also shared a screenshot of a text message of advice about his future, which reads: “Nothing wrong with mapping out a plan and putting it in motion. Get ugly on mfs and change your life. I’m with that.” Oh, and he’s already hosted his own run club before?!

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Just weeks before heading into the villa, KC interviewed men and women – including his little sister – who joined him for a run in Fresno, Philadelphia, for a two-mile run with the Kemet Athletic Club. He even took the girlies out for karaoke afterwards!

He’s modelled for Valley Stealz, You See The Works, Clean Slate Gallery, and Lisa Massey, and that’s all alongside playing basketball for Reedley College. According to his sports bio, his actual name is Kuman, he’s 6ft1, worked as a guard and was on the all defence team.

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He’s from California, where he worked at Impact Athletics, LLC. But for the mean time, KC works in a nursing home with older people. He said, “We’ll dance a little bit, I’ll play music for them. I tried to teach someone to dance and they hurt their back a little bit.”

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