Almost a year on, here’s the Love Island USA 2025 couples who are still together

From Nic and Olandria to Iris and TJ, several of the Love Island USA 2025 couples are still together today. It’s been almost a year since they met in the villa, and surprisingly, we haven’t seen many break-ups. Sadly though, the winning couple only lasted a few weeks.

Nic and Olandria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolas Vansteenberghe (@nicolasvans)

Nic and Olandria are still together! They were actually friends for most of their time in the villa. Amid controversies around whether their relationship is actually real or not, his mother even has a framed picture of them next to his graduation photo. Cute!

Iris and TJ

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Iris and TJ are still together. She actually left the villa after him with Pepe Guardiola, and was spotted meeting up with him. It wasn’t long before they rekindled their brief villa romance on the outside, and have stayed together ever since. He was adamant on pursuing her!

Taylor and Clarke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Williams (@taylor_williams.3)

Taylor and Clarke are still together. They’re in a long-distance relationship, with her not wanting to move to his farm and him not wanting to change his home to Charlotte. Taylor officially asked Clarke to be his girlfriend back in October 2025. Bless!

Amaya and Bryan

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Sadly, Amaya and Bryan broke up just a few weeks after winning Love Island USA 2025. In the last few days, Bryan was asked about Amaya, to which he replied, “F*** her,” so it doesn’t exactly seem like things were left amicably. She’s since got a new man in her life!

Huda and Chris

Huda and Chris didn’t even make it out of the villa before breaking up. She then got into a relationship with Too Hot to Handle’s Louis Russell, who she has recently split from, while it looks like Chris has remained single since leaving the show.

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