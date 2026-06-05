Love Island USA is infinitely superior, so here’s how to watch season eight in the UK

All you Love Island fans in the UK are missing out on Love Island USA. The American version of the show is way messier and juicier than the UK one has been in recent years. Plus, the girlies appear to genuinely support each other (so far, anyway) which is really nice to watch. Here’s a very thorough guide to how people in the UK can watch Love Island USA in 2026.

Wait, what channel is Love Island USA on?

The American edition of the show airs on Peacock most evenings at 9pm ET (which is 6pm ET). This correlates to 2am in the UK, the next calendar day. That’s why UK people are likely to wake up to a slew of new TikToks about Love Island USA.

Love Island USA will be free to watch in the UK… eventually

Each season of Love Island USA is free to watch in the UK… if you exercise patience. The show comes to ITVX (just like the regular UK version of Love Island). You can stream seasons five to seven right now, here.

However, you’ll need to watch a bit for season eight. Season seven landed on ITVX on 13th November – that’s 163 days since the show premiered in the US. We don’t have official confirmation on this yet, but it seems likely season eight will come to ITVX in mid-November 2026.

If you’re impatient and would like a taster, the official Love Island USA YouTube account does post many highlights of the show.

You could bypass the wait

Many people in the UK use a VPN to watch streaming sites that can usually only be accessed in the US. Using a VPN is legal in both the US and the UK. Keep in mind that websites such as Peacock may block people using some suspiciously free VPNs. If you intend to binge lots of American TV, you’d be better off subscribing to a really good secure one.

To subscribe to Peacock, you’ll need to pay using a US credit card or Peacock account.

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