All the women who got plastic surgery after Love Is Blind and the whopping amounts they spent

Quite a few of the men got work done after Love Is Blind, but what about the women? Well, they also got some serious procedures done, and splashed a lot of cash doing so. So, let’s find out what all the women had done and just how much they spent!

4. Hannah Jiles – $11k

Hannah told Us Weekly that she actually had liposuction prior to Love Is Blind, explaining: “I had gotten liposuction too, maybe, a year or a year and a half before the show on my lower abdomen, my back and my neck, thinking, ‘These are things that I don’t like, let’s change them.’”

On average liposuction in America costs anywhere from $3,500 to $10k.

Hannah Jiles also revealed that decided to give Ozempic a go following the show, but ultimately she had to stop due to the side effects.

She explained to People: “I tried Ozempic in the spring. It was the generic version. I don’t know what it’s called, but I tried it for two weeks-ish.

“And for me, unfortunately, it just made me too sick. I couldn’t do it. It made me nauseous and made me want to vomit. I couldn’t eat food. I was like, ‘I’d rather be heavier than do this.’ But I think it’s an amazing thing. And if it didn’t make me sick, I definitely would’ve taken it, but I just couldn’t.”

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She previously addressed the comments she got from people who speculated she’d lost weight from using Ozempic, saying: “It’s a very interesting thing because when the show first came out it was, ‘She’s a whale, she’s so fat, she’s disgusting. How dare her talk to Nick like that when she’s fat?’

“After they saw that I posted TikTok, they’re like, ‘Oh wait, she’s lost weight.’ And then it went to, ‘Oh, well Ozempic, Ozempic, Ozempic, Ozempic, Ozempic.’ And, ‘OK, you fixed your weight, now fix your personality.’ You just can’t make them happy.”

Hannah has also been open about the cosmetic surgery she’s had done after her time on the series, and she’s currently had lip and cheek filler and Botox in her forehead.

She gets her treatments done at Monarch Aesthetics, and according to the prices on their website the treatments she’s had done would have set her back around $1,500.

Hannah acknowledged that ultimately the reason she underwent the various procedures was because she “had a goal and I was going to get there.”

She told People: “. “It’s a lot[about feeling better about myself and a little bit of revenge. If weight is something that I’m super insecure about, then I need to change that. And so I just work towards it. It’s wild that everyone just thinks I’m just a liar and stuff. I just really tried hard.

“Since the show, I’ve gotten Botox, I’ve gotten lip injections, got hair extensions, I’ve done things like that. But I haven’t changed who I am or have done anything. I had a goal and I was going to get there.”

She added: “When I look back and people are like, ‘She looks so much better and stuff now,’ thank you. But I felt just as pretty then as I do now. I just changed some things about me that, maybe, do make me feel more confident and stuff. But I loved me then, too. Maybe you didn’t, but I did.”

3. Micah Lussier – $14.2k

Micah recently opened up about all the work she’s had done to her face and body, so let’s find out more! She gets lip filler, and Sculptra in her temples and lower jaw which helps to create natural collagen in the face. Micah also gets filler in her cheeks to help the “overall shape” of her face, alongside chin filler and Botox in her forehead, between her brows, above the brows, and on her masseter muscle.

Micah gets all her treatments done at Skin Spirit in Beverly Hills, and whilst the specific prices aren’t available on their site, according to general averages she would have spent around $7k on her facial work.

In another video she explained what work she’s had done on her body, sharing she’s had Emsculpt done which is a machine which forces your muscles to contract, with her getting around six to eight sessions done. A single session typically costs around $900, which means Micah will have spent around $5,400 to $7,200 on this alone.

In total Micah could have spent around $12.4k to $14.2k for her cosmetic work so far.

2. Alexa Lemieux – $18k

Alexa Lemiux revealed that after her divorce she decided to get a boob job, getting both a lift and a 425cc place under the muscle.

She said she has been wanting the surgery since finishing breastfeeding the daughter she shares with Brennon, and explained “my girls just never sat the same” and “hung low”. Iconically, mid divorce, she said she was going to wait until having more children before getting them done but her “timeline shifted”, and added: “I decided that there’s no time like the present.”

Alexa said: “I’m a huge advocate for getting something done if it makes you insecure. You do you. Who cares about anybody else?”

Whilst she didn’t specifically disclose how much she spent on the procedure, the combination of the list and the augmentation could have cost her as much as $18k.

1. Chelsea Blackwell – $25k

Chelsea revealed she’s been getting Botox on her face since she was 24 and gets 30 units in her forehead. She also gets filler and Botox in her frontalis, glabellar complex, crows feet, DAOs and chin. She’s also had a lip flip.

As for filler, she’s had it injected in her cheeks, jawline, lips, and smile lines for facial balancing.

According to the prices listed on Aesthetica Med Spa, where Chelsea gets her treatments done, the total for her Botox and filler comes to at least $4k if not more. She explained she gets her Botox done every three months, filler in her lips and smile lines every six months and filler in her cheeks and jaw once a year.

Chelsea also recently got her brows microbladed by Browlicity, with prices starting from a minimum of $600.

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Chelsea also opened up more recently on her Instagram about the actual plastic surgery work she’s had done after Love Is Blind. She got an “entire mummy makeover” in July 2024, which comprised of a tummy tuck, 360 liposuction, a breast augmentation and a breast lift.

She also revealed that the entire procedure cost her $20k, saying she “took her Love Is Blind cheque” and decided to spend her earnings from the show on the surgery.

She previously opened up to E! News about the procedure, saying: “I have always struggled with my weight, but turning 30, it was almost impossible to see any results. Deciding to undergo surgery was a no-brainer, but you must take care of your body after a surgery like that. I’m so happy with it. I’m very, very grateful I did it.”

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