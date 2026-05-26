All the men who got work done after Love Is Blind, and the whopping amounts they spent

Whilst Jimmy Presnell might have had one of the most dramatic transformations after Love Is Blind, he’s not the only male cast member who’s had work done, and dropped some serious dollars in the process. Numerous other male cast members have also had hair transplants alongside fillers, so let’s see what work they’ve had done and how much they’ve spent!

6. Damian Powers



Damian had under eye filler and mid face filler after Love Is Blind, with prices at the clinic he got the work done starting from $13.50 per viall.

5. Joe Ferrucci – $84 – $280

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Joe has also had some Botox done in his forehead after the show, choosing to pick a clinic that offered very natural looking treatments, so you’d never even know he had it done! He got his Botox done at Preva Aesthetics, with his treatment costing around $14 per unit, with the clinic recommending six to 20 units, costing him between $84 and $280.

5. Shayne Jansen – $800+

Shayne has had a drastic transformation since Love Is Blind, and some of that it down to facial filler.

After losing weight in his face from working out, Shayne decided to have some of the volume put back in with Sculptra, a type of filler. According to the clinic he got his work done at, this would have cost him $800 per vial.

3. Devin Buckley – $7k

Devin has his transplant in August 2025 with Vita Clinic in Turkey, which charges anywhere from $1,500 to $7k depending on the technique used.

Devin explained the reason for wanting the hair transplant, recalling: “I was nervous because, I wanna say for four or five years now, I started to see my hair getting thinner. was just worried that if I got on the show, the women that I interact with, when they finally see me, they’ll notice it.”

Devin explained that he’d been using spray on hair fibres to hide his hair loss, highlighting his hairline and thinning crown as the most problematic areas.

He added: “I’m going to do something super vulnerable right now. I think I’ve done a pretty good job at hiding how bad it has gotten, over the course of these past three or four years.”

The transplant took six hours, and the most recent update we’ve got from Devin was two months after his procedure where he revealed he’s in the “shedding” phase. It’s also worth noting that whilst Vita Clinic states their most expensive price for a hair transplant on their website is $7k, Devin made several videos with the clinic, so it’s possible he may have had the procedure for a discounted cost or even for free.

2. Sam Klein – $13.4k

Love Is Blind UK star Sam Klein had a nose job before his time on the show, and revealed why he decided to get the procedure done prior to his TV appearance.

In a YouTube video posted by New You, a Harley Street clinic, Sam explained one of his biggest insecurities about his nose was the idea of people seeing his “bad side” on his wedding day. He said he felt “dread” thinking about going down the aisle with his nose how it looked before. Sam revealed he had rhinoplasty surgery to have his nose “reshaped”.

Speaking eight weeks after his surgery, Sam said: “The physical change is just one aspect, and then you come to the other side of it and it’s that mental change of just having something that you had a stigma about for your whole life – and now I know for the next 30 years, 60 years, I can just live without that one thing that just always put me off myself.

“I felt like it was holding me back. Now I’ve had it done, it’s honestly from the actual way I look physically and the mental side, just I’m free. I feel free. It’s an amazing feeling.”

He added: “For me it’s changed everything, I can walk into places anywhere and just feel comfortable. I don’t feel like everyone’s looking at me from an angle where I’m feeling uncomfortable. It’s that constant worrying, did you get that photo of me where I’m on that side. Or when I’m getting married one day, hopefully that will help.”

1. Jimmy Presnell – $20k

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Jimmy spent $11k on his hair transplant, and truly I think it’s one of the best ones I’ve ever seen.

He previously shared more about the procedure and his reasons for getting it on TikTok, alongside why he opted to get the hair transplant done in America rather than abroad.

He explained: “I decided to stay in the states for my procedure, which typically is a little bit more expensive to do. But there’s a lot of things that come with that, and I’ll explain that as well.”

The Love Is Blind star decided to get his transplant done with Solve Clinics in Chicago, and revealed that they charge $5 per individual hair graft.

He explained: “They charge roughly $5 a graft. I had a little over 2,000 grafts, I think 2,100 or 2,200. So roughly 10, 11 grand for the procedure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)



As for why he opted for the more expensive procedure procedure in America compared to places like Turkey, he explained: “When I was going through the evaluation process, I was getting quotes anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000.

“It included flights, it included hotels, all that good stuff, but there was no ongoing consultation or talking to your surgeon. So they just pretty much send you home after the surgery. You don’t really have any type of relationship.”

He’s also been doing platelet rich plasma injections to help boost his results, saying: “I have been doing PRP, which I’ve made some videos on that and what that kind of entails, and those typically run anywhere from $400 to $600.”

Jimmy confirmed in a video that he had composite bonding done on his first two teeth as a result of him grinding his teeth when he was younger and not wearing his retainer after getting braces.

Whilst Jimmy didn’t specify the amount he paid for his composite bonding, according to estimates it costs around $600 per tooth, meaning he could have paid up to $1,200 to get his two front teeth done.

He’s also currently on Invisalign to help correct his teeth, and this can cost anywhere from $3k to $6k for more complex cases.

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