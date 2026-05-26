Who is the vibey astrologist Janvee Gaurr on Desi Bling and how did she end up with her job?

Janvee Gaurr is the Desi Bling astrologist making millions among the rich and famous in Dubai. She’s working as an Indian Vedic astrologer, tarot reader and spiritual guide known for her intuitive methods and holistic approach to reading people’s futures.

She was born into a spiritual family and spent part of her childhood in Dubai after relocating there at a young age after her father’s professional transfer for a job. She has stated that she believes she had intuitive and psychic sensitivities from an early age.

Janvee was so sure of her career that she left school at just 14 and decided to pursue astrology, as she didn’t think school aligned with her capabilities. She ended up relocating to Delhi in 2000 and, just four years later, was fully doing tarot readings for other people.

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So, how exactly did she start mixing with the rich? Well, she began advising industrialists, business leaders and public figures in Delhi. In 2006, she appeared in broadcast media providing FIFA World Cup predictions and featured on radio programs in several Indian cities.

Her practice expanded internationally after relocating back to Dubai in 2007, and began to attract global clients. In 2014, Gaur incorporated Spiritual Response Therapy (SRT) into her practice after training in Europe, focusing on subconscious and karmic patterns.

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She currently operates through online and in-person consultations, with professional bases in Mumbai, Delhi and London. She has announced plans to expand her practice to Los Angeles as part of her international outreach, and is also regarded as a therapist.

Janveer was also on The Traitors on Prime, where she had the role of a faithful, in June 2025. So it’s not like Desi Bling is a first time she’s been on camera, but was sadly murdered by The Traitors. She came 12th out of the 20 players on the show.

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