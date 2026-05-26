Alleged truth behind how ‘fake’ Desi Bling is, from *those* posh brunches to yacht parties

Hardly any of the cast are apparently known in Dubai

Dubai is where the Desi Bling cast on Netflix live, but apparently the exclusivity that they make out is all for show. Someone who lives in the country is now coming out with alleged claims on what those posh brunches and yacht parties are really like that we see on the show.

Except for the Sajan family, who own Danube, none of the people are well-known in the area, claims one viewer. They wrote: “You can find thousands of such so-called businessmen. The Iranian sisters are at best middle class. There are literally hundreds of such clinics.”

They also claimed: “The Holi ‘party’ was literally at a brunch location where anyone can book the tables for 500 AED per person, nothing special.” The elite event takes place in the city as part of a high-end setup decorated by The Sweetest Affair, and it looked amazing!

The cast headed to the Ruby Ru at one point! Cocktails here sit around AED 70–100 (£15–£20), and dinner can quickly climb to AED 1000+ for two if you’re pretending you’re in the cast. Which, let’s be honest, you would be. And brunch starts from 300 AED.

A Dubai resident said: “Living in Burj Khalifa is not really that much of a flex, it has thousands of apartments, real rich live in mansions on Palm Jumeriah and their own islands. Yacht parties are a very normal thing, you can book a yacht by the hour for a few 1000 AED.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lailli Mirza (@laillimirza)

Living in the Burj Khalifa costs $33,000 (120K AED) a year to rent a studio, and up to $27 million or more to buy a luxury penthouse, which is 100M AED, while renting a private yacht at Dubai Marina typically costs between AED 400 to AED 2,500 (£85 to £530) an hour.

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