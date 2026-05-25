There’s an insane amount of drama, so is Desi Bling actually scripted? Here’s what we know

Desi Bling is genuinely one of the wildest shows on Netflix at the moment, but the sheer level of insane scenes on the show has to warrant some serious suspicion as to whether it’s secretly scripted. So is it? Well, here’s everything we know so far.

Currently none of the cast members have directly addressed whether the show is scripted, however someone on Reddit claimed that Tejasswi explained during an interview that the director was particularly interested in their relationship.

Someone else added that Karan had previously tweeted about his annoyance over people asking him when he and Tejasswi were going to get married. This could be another sign that Desi Bling is scripted as perhaps they were waiting until filming resumed so their proposal and marriage could be filmed as part of their storyline.

The overall storyline for those two also seems to be very woven into the conversations that happened at the start of the series, with their co-stars discussing how they’d been together for four years without him proposing. It definitely seems like the producers pick dedicated storylines for everyone for the season and then instruct the rest of the cast to talk about the relevant topic.

Whilst it’s not the exact same show, one of the cast members on Dubai Bling confirmed that the show is mainly real and not scripted, revealing: “It was way better than I anticipated it would be. It was a lot more fun, to be honest.

“I really thought that I was going to be conscious, asked to do things that were out of my normal character but I wasn’t. They were keeping it so real. I would have to say almost 95 per cent or 98 per cent of it is real, so I don’t think it’s scripted at all from what I gathered.”

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