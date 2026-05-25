Love Is Blind: Italy’s Hyoni and Alessandro confirm they’ve taken a break in their marriage

Love Is Blind: Italy stars Hyoni and Alessandro have announced their heartbreaking decision to take some part apart from each other in their marriage. The two got married a year and a half ago are technically still are, but after “arguing a lot” and “hurting” each other recently have “decided to take a break.”

There had been some recent speculation about whether the two were still together, with Hyoni and Alessandro announcing the news in a joint statement on Instagram, saying they “don’t know what’s going to happen” with their marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyoni (@hyonisong_)



The pair confirmed that whilst they’re still married, that “the truth is… we still don’t have all the answers either.”

The statement continued: “After a year and a half of marriage, we decided to take a break. Over the past months we argued a lot and, little by little, we started hurting each other instead of making each other feel safe and happy. We realized that continuing this way would only hurt us even more.

“We met in a very intense and very fast way. We fell in love without really experiencing the slow part of a relationship: time, daily life, waiting, discovering each other step by step. And maybe right now that’s exactly what we need: to slow down, breathe, and understand who we are outside of pressure, social media and noise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyoni (@hyonisong_)



They continued: “We don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know how long this will last. We are simply trying to treat each other with more care.

“What we lived together was real, important and full of emotions that we will always carry with us. And that’s exactly why today we decided to take a small step back, instead of risking destroying everything we built together.

“Because if we kept going this way, we probably would have only hurt each other even more. Sometimes stopping and reflecting takes more love than blindly continuing forward. We only ask for a little understanding and silence while we try to figure out what’s best for us.”

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