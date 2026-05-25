90 Day Fiancé’s Jasmine Pineda reveals why she shaved her head amid brutal hair loss battle

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda has revealed the emotional reason behind her dramatic shaved head transformation, opening up about her ongoing battle with alopecia and the toll it has taken on her confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew (Matei) Branistareanu (@mattbranistareanu)

The TLC personality, 39, explained that she decided to shave her head in late 2025 after struggling with severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss when the immune system attacks hair follicles. Jasmine shared that postpartum hormonal changes and stress triggered a major flare-up, causing her hair to fall out in patches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew (Matei) Branistareanu (@mattbranistareanu)

Speaking candidly about the condition, Jasmine said stress and the postpartum period can make her alopecia “flare up even more,” adding that the hair loss “sometimes comes and goes.” She has previously admitted the experience left her emotionally devastated, especially as the condition worsened during difficult periods in her personal life.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé will know Jasmine has endured a turbulent few years, including the breakdown of her marriage to Gino Palazzolo. The pair became one of the franchise’s most talked-about couples after documenting their long-distance relationship and explosive arguments on screen. Jasmine has since spoken openly about the stress surrounding the relationship and divorce, revealing it contributed to her worsening hair loss.

For years, Jasmine relied on wigs, extensions and hair pieces to hide the condition, but she recently confessed she began to feel like a “fraud” for concealing her natural hair. Shaving her head ultimately became a way for her to reclaim confidence and take control of the situation.

Her partner, Matt Branistareanu, supported her throughout the transition and even shaved his own head in solidarity. Jasmine shared that his support helped make the emotional experience feel less isolating.

Although alopecia treatments are available, they do not always work, and many sufferers experience recurring flare-ups linked to stress, illness or hormonal changes.

By speaking publicly about her condition, Jasmine has been praised for bringing attention to the emotional impact of hair loss and embracing her appearance naturally.

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