Love is Blind: Poland’s Malika reveals brutal details of Krzysztof’s cheating scandal with Kinga

She explained exactly when it happened

Love Is Blind: Poland‘s Malika has revealed the exact moment she realised Krzysztof had cheated on her with fellow participant Kinga, and the whole situation sounds brutal.

The relationship drama played out in front of millions, but according to Malika, finding out what had really happened behind the scenes was even worse than what we saw on TV.

At first, Malika discovered Krzysztof and Kinga had kissed during filming. But things got even messier later on during a party with the rest of the cast, when she realised the situation between them had gone way further than she originally thought.

Speaking ahead of the reunion, Malika admitted watching herself go through the heartbreak publicly has been incredibly difficult.

“It’s not easy to watch your broken heart publicly,” she said. “I’m truly grateful for all the messages and support.”

She also opened up about how blindsided she felt by the whole situation, explaining she genuinely believed the relationship was serious.

“I was really sure about us. It turns out I was the only one who was sure,” she said. “I feel like I’m the victim in this situation because he cheated on me. I felt humiliated, then, later, and even now.”

“I opened up, trusted him, and ended up with a broken heart. I don’t think I’ll ever trust anyone again.”

And if that wasn’t awkward enough already, people immediately started digging for timelines online after the episode aired.

One person commented on Malika’s social media asking how Krzysztof even managed to hook up with Kinga if the couple were already living together in Warsaw at the time.

Malika replied with a photo of herself and her ex-fiancé and basically confirmed fans’ suspicions that something had happened before they moved in together.

“That’s a very good question,” she wrote. “From what I know, they met before we moved into the apartment in Warsaw (which is why he had a hangover the next day).”

She added that once they moved in together, they were basically inseparable apart from filming.

“From the moment we moved in together, we spent 24/7 together except for the filming sets.”

Malika also explained why viewers may have noticed tension between the pair during scenes filmed in Kraków.

“Two days before filming in Kraków, I found out they had been kissing all night,” she revealed. “That’s why I was angry in the apartment and kind of picking on him.”

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