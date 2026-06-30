The ultimate guide on where you can watch Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

Did you race through season three of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders too quickly? Have you rewatched that Netflix show so many times that you’ve memorised the choreography for Thunder? Well, I’m delighted to inform you that there is far more reality TV about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders out there. The CMT show Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team follows the squad from 2006 to 2021 – including many of our favs from America’s Sweethearts. Here’s a handy guide to where you can watch Making the Team in different countries.

(N.B. This article focuses on places where the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are known to be popular, as per the countries where America’s Sweethearts was in the top 10 shows on Netflix this week. Apologies in advance if your country doesn’t feature x)

Australia

If you hail from Down Under, you can buy episodes of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team directly on Apple TV. Or, you could stream it on Paramount+.

Ireland

Like many other European countries, you can watch nine seasons of Making the Team on Hayu. However, 14 seasons can also be accessed on Now, or Sky.

UK

Brits are really spoilt for choice . You can stream seasons three to 16 on Now, or for free (with ads) on Channel 5. Watching it on Paramount+ or Hayu are also options.

United States

You could watch one season on Philo, or three seasons on Pluto TV. However, you’re best best is probably to cough up for a Paramount+ subscription, as 14 seasons are on it right now.

Alternatively, can buy it directly on Apple TV or Prime Video (but that may not be the most cost-efficient way to binge the show).

In many countries, you can stream the show on Hayu

You can watch seasons eight to 16 on Hayu in numerous places, including Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, Switzerland, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

In northern Europe, you can also watch Making the Team on Pluto TV

If you’re not familiar with Pluto TV, it’s a free, ad-supported streaming service. The app is likely lurking in the depths of your smart TV. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team is on Pluto TV in Denmark, Germany, Norway and Sweden. You can also watch the show on Hayu in these countries.

Yup, it’s on Joyn

If you live in Austria or Germany, you can stream a handful of seasons on Joyn. (The show is on Hayu in Austria, but not on Pluto TV, by the way).

There’s always YouTube

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team has a very wonderful (official) YouTube channel. The page has a near-bottomless supply of compilation videos, including footage from all 16 seasons. Enjoy.

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