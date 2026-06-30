Here’s what Victoria Kalina got up to after awkwardly leaving the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Remember Victoria Kalina? She was a main character in season one of the Netflix show America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Her mother – Tina Kalina – was also on the DCC back in the day. However, Victoria left the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders at the end of the 2023-2024 football season, after four years on the team. Here’s a look aw how she’s filled the time since then.

There was drama about Victoria’s departure

In America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season one, we saw Victoria’s end-of-year meeting with Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell. Victoria asked them if they could see her being a group leader next year. Kelli and Judy were rather unencouraging, to say the least. Then, Victoria announced she wouldn’t try out for a fifth season after all.

After the show aired, Victoria lifted the lead on what was really going on behind-the-scenes. She told Glamour: “I was fully ready to step into season five for my veteran year. I had my audition song ready to go. I had my trip planned for choreography. I had everything set and ready. I had my costume designed. It was all on track. That conversation, it just hit me like a bullet I wasn’t expecting. I feel like I got blindsided by that conversation, honestly.”

Victoria attempted to join another prestigious dance troup

She aspired to join the Radio City Rockettes. That’s a dance group that perform in New York and pop up a lot on American festive TV shows. The performers are known for doing a kickline – much like the DCC.

Victoria relocated to New York in 2024. She auditioned for the Rockettes in 2025, but didn’t make the cut. Although Victoria announced she would keep training and try again next year, she shared in April 2026 that she chose not to apply in the end. She explained on her TikTok: “Instead, I am dedicating this time to further training and preparation. My commitment is to perform at the high standard I hold for myself, and this additional preparation is crucial for that goal.”

She now teaches dance classes

Victoria has run classes for smallish children at Kick Dance Studio in New Jersey, and Ripley-Grier Studios in New York.

Oh, she judged a beauty pageant

In June 2026, Victoria was a judge for Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska Teen (that’s a beauty contest for 14 to 19-year-olds.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Kalina (@victoriakalina)

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