Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa are beefing with Love Island viewers about Aftersun, and it’s juicy

Love Island USA viewers are often rather, erm, vocal about their viewpoints. The new hosts of Love Island: Aftersun, Ciara Miller and Tefi Possoa, are clapping back at viewers who whinge about them. Ciara and Tefi are really not holding back.

For those of you who aren’t caught up with Love Island USA, here’s the key context. KC chose not to recouple with Aniya after his trip to Casa Amor. Many viewers believe KC has not treated Aniya well. Love Island USA viewers were disappointed that when Ciara and Tefi discussed this episode on Aftersun, they didn’t lay into KC more.

Ciara on Aftersun recently is interesting … not what I’d expect from a Black woman that just went through what she did publicly. But aye some folks only see hurt when it’s done them & not others. Expected more empathy. A bit disheartening. #LoveIslandUSA — Daria 💕 (@dariacott) June 28, 2026



Ciara responded to the backlash on Threads. “You guys need to f**king relax,” she said, “we film for six hours. Perspectives get left on the cutting room floor. I could psychoanalyse all of [Love Island] for hours and write a dissertation on black people/colourism on reality TV.

“Don’t talk to me about how I ‘fail’ to see any person of colour’s perspective or how I need more ’empathy’. I’ve quite literally lived it.”

Tefi also took to Threads: She wrote: “I’m not an executive producer on the show, and while me and [Ciara] can suggest ideas, we do not have access to footage or voting or anything like that. We filmed this last episode from 3:30pm to 9:45pm!

“Every [episode] we are called too biased and then too unbiased, that we support the women too much and then we are too hard on them. Then we are inundated with being male-centered and then man-haters. We cannot please everyone because we are human. Thank you for watching!”

One Threads user commented: “Then you’re not doing a great job hosting. Can’t always blame the audience.”

Tefi responded: “List your hosting experience.” Ooh, burn.

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